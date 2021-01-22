'This was a deliberate attack': Hillsborough state attorney announces first-degree premeditated murder charge in deputy's death

Master Corporal Brian LaVigne was one shift away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of intentionally crashing into the driver's side of a Hillsborough County deputy's cruiser earlier this month will face "the most serious charge in all of Florida law," according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

According to officials, Travis Garrett, 28, will be prosecuted for first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer due to his actions which, they say, led to the death of Master Corporal Brian LaVigne on Jan. 11.

Garrett faces a total of nine felony charges through the state attorney which are set to be discussed during a status hearing Friday afternoon.

Here are the additional charges the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office plans to bring:

Fleeing to elude

Vehicular Homicide

DUI Manslaughter

Two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer

Two counts of resisting officer with violence

Criminal mischief

“This was a deliberate attack on law enforcement; he targeted a cop. When you commit a crime like this—when you cause pain like this—you should expect consequences like this,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. “Despite losing a friend, the detectives handling this case are completely focused. They’re doing an incredible job working with our prosecutors to build the strongest possible case.”

According to a press release, a motion for pre-trial detention to hold Garrett without bond has been requested and will go before a judge on Jan. 25.

LaVigne was one shift away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty. The 54-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for 30 years and is survived his wife and two adult children; one is a deputy with the sheriff's office.