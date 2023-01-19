FHP searching for tow truck carrying school bus involved in deadly Tampa hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was killed in the crash on U.S. 301 at the Selmon Expressway entrance ramp.

TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Tampa. Now, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver responsible.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 and the eastbound entrance ramp to the Selmon Expressway (State Road 618) in Hillsborough County.

Troopers say a tow truck loaded with a short yellow school bus was heading southbound on U.S. 301 in the left turn lane as a 49-year-old man on a motorcycle was driving northbound.

The truck turned into the path of the motorcycle, causing a crash, according to FHP. Troopers say the truck driver then drove off, continuing eastbound on the Selmon Expressway.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Anyone with information on where the driver or truck may be is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.