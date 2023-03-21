'There's no forgiveness for me': Family fights for justice after man accused of killing Tampa mom bonds out of jail

Keonte Henley turned himself in March 14, but bonded out paying just over $2,000 on March 16. He's plead not guilty to all charges.

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a Tampa mother shot and killed is shaken as the man accused in connection to her death is now out on bond.

"It's just been so much turmoil in my family," Queen Turner said.

The 34-year-old was one of nine siblings — all missing what was the glue of their family. Queen Turner said her sister, Tonika Turner, was a loving mother of three. She was found dead on Feb. 21, 2023.

"What people are failing to realize is that it's a loss regardless of how it was done," Queen Turner said. "It's a tremendous loss."

The man accused of killing her, Keonte Henley. The 27-year-old is charged with manslaughter with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

"You turned yourself in and then you're out on bond. Really?" Queen Turner said. "From what I've read and heard, you're a convicted felon. How are you out? I just don't understand."

After a search for the man deputies said was armed and dangerous, Henley turned himself on March 14, but bonded out paying just over $2,000 on March 16. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Queen Turner says court documents show her sister was standing in the bathroom when a shot was fired and went through a wall, hitting her in the back. The next morning, deputies were called to the 1200 block of East 139th Ave. Her sisters say she didn't live there, but was house sitting for a family.

"She was there for two days before this happened. Two days!" Queen Turner exclaimed. "I'm trying to process, but at the end of the day there is no forgiveness for me. We're gonna fight til there's no more fighting in us about her. Let's be very clear, this is ridiculous. I want everyone who was within a breathing area of her to pay, because you all were wrong."