GIBSONTON, Fla. — A 31-year-old man was arrested after Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he admitted to threatening he was going to "shoot up" a local Walmart Sunday.
Chronister said Wayne Lee Padgett admitted to calling the Gibsonton Walmart. Chronister said the man told them he was “intrigued” by the shootings this weekend.
Previous: Tampa Bay-area Walmart evacuated
Chronister said the Padgett's mother worked at that Walmart.
Padgett is charged with a felony count of false report of using a firearm in a violent manner.
Chronister said this kind of behavior wouldn't be tolerated.
What other people are reading right now:
- 9 killed, 26 injured in shooting in Dayton, Ohio
- 20 dead, 26 wounded in El Paso shooting; suspect in custody
- Nicole Nachtman found guilty of murdering her stepfather and mother
- 5-year-old drowns at Florida wave pool
- Worker scratching his crotch led to restaurant's temporary closure, health inspectors say
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.