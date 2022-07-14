Job fair in Tampa looking to hire veterans

Some of the featured exhibits will include Spectrum, the City of Orlando, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

TAMPA, Fla. — RecruitMilitary is hosting a free job fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amalie Arena.

The job fair is for U.S veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve, according to its website.

"A RecruitMilitary Job Fair is an event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies," the website reads.

The website also says attendees should not bring paper copies of resumes because their job fairs are "low-paper" events.

Attendees should expect to share their resumes via a QR code, which directly links to your RecruitMilitary job board profile.

Parking for this event will also be free.