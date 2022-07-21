President Joe Biden will not visit Tampa on Monday after COVID diagnosis

A person who tests positive for COVID-19 is advised to stay home for five days.

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden will not visit Florida on Monday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

In a statement, the White House said the president's future schedule will be adjusted because of his COVID status. This includes the five-day waiting period as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it added.

A pool report confirmed his travel has been canceled for at least the next five days.

The CDC says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 is advised to stay at home for at least five days and isolate themselves from others. Travel is not advised. Isolation can end after five days if fever-free for 24 hours without the need for medication and if symptoms are improving.

Biden was experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy recently approved to reduce the severity of the disease, the White House said.

Travel remains discouraged until a full 10 days after symptoms started.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, the last of which he received March 30, according to The Associated Press. His last test prior was Tuesday, when he tested negative.

The White House earlier announced Biden would travel to Orlando and then head over to Tampa. In Orlando, the president would attend and deliver remarks at the 46th annual National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Annual Conference.

Later in the day, Biden was scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa.