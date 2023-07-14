Refilling of sinkhole in Seffner to begin Monday

This is the third time the sinkhole has opened up. Back in 2013, a man was killed when the sinkhole opened beneath his home.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A sinkhole that reopened this week will soon begin getting refilled, Hillsborough County officials said in an update Friday.

Work crews will start filling the void at around 7 a.m. on Monday, July 17, exactly one week after it opened.

The sinkhole, located on Faithway Drive in Seffner, measured 19 feet long, 16 feet wide and 19 feet deep, according to county engineers. It's the same sinkhole that opened beneath Jeffrey Bush in 2013 while he slept. His body was never recovered.

County officials told neighbors they remain safe at their homes, but many still worried with this being the third time the sinkhole has opened up.

"Nervous, upset, and won’t get no sleep tonight," Willie Holloway said on Monday. "I’m nervous as hell."

After 2013, the sinkhole reopened in 2015 and was remediated again. Today's sinkhole is virtually identical in size and location to when it reopened the second time in 2015, Hillsborough Executive Manager Jon-Paul Lavandeira said.