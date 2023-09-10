1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into tree in Tampa

A portion of Sligh Avenue in Tampa is shut down due to the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and three others were hurt after a car crashed into a tree early Monday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on W Sligh Avenue between N Gomez Avenue and Piccadilly Court in the Egypt Lake-Leto area. Deputies say the driver crashed into a tree.

The driver died as a result. Three passengers in the car, all adults, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies did not detail the condition the passengers were in when they were transported to the hospital, but noted they were all "awake and breathing."

The sheriff's office says the result of the crash and investigation has shut down W Sligh Avenue between N Gomez Avenue and Piccadilly Court. Drivers in the area should find a way around the crash in the meantime.