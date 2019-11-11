GOTHA, Fla. — A new tip turned out to be a dead-end in the search for a Florida woman missing since 2006, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

New information caused the Orange County Sheriff's Office to dispatch dive crews last week to Lake Fischer as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse. Their search focused on the south side of the water but was called off Friday night after nothing was found.

Detectives have not publicly explained exactly what the tip was, but the roughly two-day search was evidence they took the information seriously.

Kesse was just 24 and living in Orlando when she vanished. She grew up in Tampa and graduated from Gaither High School.

Her parents believe she was leaving for work when something happened. Police found her car abandoned at an apartment complex down the road, but the person seen parking it was never found.

Years after Jennifer’s disappearance, Orlando police reassigned a full-time detective to the case, but the Kesse family never believed the police were doing enough. They recently took over the case themselves.

