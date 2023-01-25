Man killed, another seriously hurt in Manatee County crash

Troopers say the driver crashed into an oncoming car as he drove around a curve in the road.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash late Tuesday night in Manatee County.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Gillet Drive and Gillet Road in Palmetto.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving west on Gillet Drive as a 53-year-old man was driving east.

As the cars approached a curve in the road, the 61-year-old swerved into the eastbound lane and crashed into the oncoming car, according to FHP.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead, while the other driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.