The man at the center of the Clearwater shooting that sparked a nationwide debate over Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law is now speaking to 10News.

Michael Drejka, 48, fatally shot Markeis McGlockton on July 19, during an argument over a parking spot outside the Circle A convenience store.

Originally, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri didn’t arrest Drejka, citing ‘stand your ground.’ But the case was turned over to the state attorney’s office, which decided on the manslaughter charge.

Drejka remains in jail, with plenty of time to reflect on who he misses while he’s behind bars.

“I’ve had plenty of time to think about it, but as far as changing any of the events? No, not off the top of my head," Drejka told 10News.

He also talked to us about his wife and two dogs.

“I miss my girls,” he said. “I miss my girls. All of them.”

Last month, we heard from McGlockton’s family. His father, Michael McGlockton, called him a gentle giant.

"Markeis was a man above all men," he said. "I raised him to be a man, and unfortunately, it cost him his life."

10News will have more from anchor Reginald Rountree's interview with Drejka on wtsp.com and our news app.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP