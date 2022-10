Troopers say the teen came to a controlled stop following the crash.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old man was killed late Sunday night after he was hit and killed while riding his bike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at US-19 and State Road 54.

Troopers say the man was riding his bike northbound in the center lane of US-19 when a 17-year-old girl driving northbound crashed into him. The man died at the scene.