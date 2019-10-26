LUTZ, Fla. — A "pop" or two -- or more -- were enough to prompt a family to dial-up emergency services. It was the right call: A depression opened up underneath their home.

They made the call around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Audubon Trail and Willow Lakes Drive, according to Pasco County authorities.

Pasco County Emergency Management and fire rescue responded to the home and found floor tiles buckling once inside, an indication of a possible depression.

Sure enough, officials say there is a small but visible depression along the home's foundation. No other homes in the neighborhood are in danger at this time, the county says.

The house is considered unsafe, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Popping sounds and floor tiles buckling were an indication of a depression forming under a home in Lutz, Florida.

Pasco County

Pasco County, Florida, is considered a hotspot for depressions and sinkholes. In August, dozens of depressions opened up in a neighborhood farther west of Lutz in the Hudson area.

The ground continues to be active, with the number of depressions now at 76 total.

