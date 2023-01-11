Fuel tanker spills 700 gallons of diesel in Pasco County intersection

Bellamy Brothers Boulevard is closed at Johnston Road as hazmat crews work to clean up the spill.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County intersection is closed after a fuel tanker rolled over, spilling approximately 700 gallons of diesel onto the road, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The truck rolled over early Wednesday morning at Bellamy Brothers Boulevard and Johnston Road in the Darby community. Firefighters say the driver was not injured in the crash.

"Hazmat technicians and hazmat cleanup crews are working hard to

offload the remaining fuel from the tanker and mitigate the environmental

impacts of the crash," the Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote in a release.

Bellamy Brothers Boulevard will remain closed as hazmat crews work to clean up the spill. Traffic from the south is being routed onto Johnston Road. Drivers should avoid the area.