NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A hole is reported to have opened up near homes in Pasco County early Wednesday morning, county officials said.

The hole is reported to have opened up in the area of Emery Drive and Dorian Court. River Ridge middle and high schools are located just east.

There is no word on how large the feature is or if there are any evacuations at this time, said Tambrey Laine, Pasco’s emergency management spokeswoman.

Officials also said it is not disturbing the schools in the area and that everything is normal for school operations at this time.

Watch aerials here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The depression that formed today in New Port Richey has not been classified as a sinkhole. At this point, it is a depression.

The stories below are from when a sinkhole did open up in Land O'Lakes in 2017.

