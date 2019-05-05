LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A man accidentally shot himself at a grocery store Sunday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a man’s gun discharged inside the Publix store at 2121 Collier Parkway. He was being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his lower body, deputies said.

Deputies said there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

