Man detained in connection to Pasco County death investigation now facing charges

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will provide a detailed update Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLIDAY, Fla — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a dead body was found in Holiday last week.

Oscar Solis, 30, who was previously detained, has been arrested in connection to homicide, the sheriff's office said in an update.

Deputies began conducting a death investigation after a dead body was found Friday, April 21, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports.

The discovery was reported at 12:10 p.m. in the area of Moog Road, according to the news release. At the time, the sheriff's office said one person was detained regarding the investigation.