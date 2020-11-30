Pasco schools: Only 2 spectators per student allowed at sports, fine arts events

The revised guidelines take effect Dec. 1.

Leaders with Pasco County Schools have updated guidelines regarding how many people are allowed to attend sporting events and fine arts performances.

The new guidelines take effect Dec. 1 and include the following:

No more than two people per student participating in the activity will be allowed to watch the event in the stands or in the audience.

Strict social distancing will be observed and enforced.

Masks are required to be worn at all times during indoor events.

At outdoor events, masks must be worn when entering the event. Masks can be removed when seated.

Those who do not comply with these guidelines will be required to leave the event, the district said.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we continue our efforts to keep our students, staff, and community safe," the district said in a news release.

The updated guidelines come after less than two weeks ago, Superintendent Kurt Browning said school auditoriums and bleachers would be empty because of recent spikes on COVID-19 cases.

Browning previously said all extracurricular events, such as sporting games and plays, would continue as scheduled. However, audiences and spectators would not be allowed to attend those events. Browning said in a statement this decision was made to limit the "unnecessary spread" of coronavirus that happens when large crowds gather.

The revised guidelines allow for some spectators, just not packed stadiums and audiences.

What other people are reading right now: