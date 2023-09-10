Pasco residents may see utility increase starting soon

Residents could see a change come as early as Oct. 1.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County leaders announced on Friday that residents may see an increase in their utility bill starting soon.

The announcement was released on X, previously known as Twitter, and said residents should expect the change to come as early as Oct. 1.

"The average customer using 6K gallons of water will see a billing increase of about $2.47," part of the announcement explained.

Residents in Pinellas County will also see a rise in their bills after the city council voted to approve raising utility rates on Thursday.

People could see a $1.32 increase in sanitation, a $2.64 increase in potable water and a $7.04 increase in wastewater. Depending on where you fall in the city's tiered system, rates could increase anywhere from $14.29 to $16.41 per month for stormwater fees.

One senior citizen who lives on a fixed income said this increase will have a big impact on her livelihood.

"Every little bit just pushes me back to homelessness," Judy Mohrman said.