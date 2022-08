Few details have been released, but officers have classified the death as "suspicious."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A burned body found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg has prompted a "suspicious" death investigation, police said.

Police said they were called overnight Thursday to assist the fire department in an alley behind Emerson Avenue S near 29th Street S.

Once the fire was extinguished, a burned body was found in the alleyway. St. Pete police said major case detectives are currently investigating.