Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening.

Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.

"The driver was filling the van with gas when a silver Nissan Rogue rear-ended the trailer," Largo Police Department said in a news release.

The driver was sandwiched between the trailer and the van before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers. The driver of the Nissan is being investigated for DUI and was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.