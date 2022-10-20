x
Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say

Another driver was transported to the hospital after being sandwiched between a trailer and a van.
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. 

Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass. 

"The driver was filling the van with gas when a silver Nissan Rogue rear-ended the trailer," Largo Police Department said in a news release.

The driver was sandwiched between the trailer and the van before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers. The driver of the Nissan is being investigated for DUI and was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Southbound lanes on Highway 19 will be shut down for the new few hours while first responders clean up debris. 

