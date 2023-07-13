'Nearly all' animals killed in 'tragic' fire at wildlife center near John's Pass, owners say

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — "Nearly all" animals died after a "tragic" fire ripped through the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and another business in Madeira Beach, the center's owner said.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies say the blaze was reported around 2 a.m. Thursday and impacted both the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and Beach Bites & Burgers. The fire has since been put out but the resulting damage has been done.

Sonny Flynn, the owner of Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center said all mammals at the refuge died in the fire. Many of the reptiles there were also hurt.

"They didn't deserve this, this is my whole life," Flynn said. "They all have names, they all have personality; I come in every morning and talk to them like Dr. Dolittle."

On Facebook, the center posted the following statement, "We suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated."

"95% of these animals were pet surrenders because people didn't know how to take care of them, or they weren't able to take care of them," she continued.

According to the center's website, it was home to more than 250 exotic animals, most of them rescues or surrendered.

Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk said crews arrived at the scene just after 3 a.m. but couldn't get inside. Once the fire was controlled, firefighters were faced with a scene they hadn't dealt with before.

"We keep oxygen masks on the fire truck for dogs and cats, but this is just such a rare occasion," Belk said. "They're all exotic animals."

No other details on the fire have been released at this time. The investigation has been turned over to the Pinellas County Arson Unit and State Fire Marshal's Office. Traffic delays have been reported, too.