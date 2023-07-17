'We're going to survive this': Owner of Maderia Beach animal rescue center vows to rebuild after deadly fire

Dozens of animals died in a fire that started inside Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Days after a deadly fire tore through a wildlife center in Madeira Beach, the owner is already taking steps to rebuild.

Owner Sonny Flynn has barely slept since the fire.

"I've been here every day," said Flynn. "This is my life."

On Monday, she sees her life in ashes and feels her family has been ripped apart.

"[These animals] are my babies and they will always be my babies," said Flynn.

Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center was home to roughly 250 animals, each one with a name.

"Chi-Chi was my first mammal. He was a chinchilla," said Flynn. "They're all going to be missed."

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started, but Flynn said she was told it started at the far end of her business.

"The point of origin was that first unit and that is where the snakes and mammals were," said Flynn.

As the question of how the fire started weighs on Flynn, she says there's no question of what's next for the business.

"We will be back open. We will rescue more animals," said Flynn. "I have outreach from several other rescues that have said, 'When you're ready, we have surpluses. We would love to share our animals with you.'"

Flynn said while the center saves animals, she has also seen those animals save people, from connecting with children to the disabled veterans she employs.

"I feel that my mission is to give back. I'm a cancer survivor. I was put on this earth to do something," said Flynn.

She said she is a cancer survivor, four times over. Now, her new fight to rebuild is one she's not shying away from, no matter how long it takes.

"We're going to survive this. No doubt," she said.

Flynn said she and her workers held a small memorial for the animals over the weekend and are planning a public one.

The business was insured, but Flynn said she is trying to keep all of her 16 workers paid as they work to rebuild. Funds raised through this Chamber of Commerce page will go towards that effort.

The investigation has been turned over to the Pinellas County Arson Unit and State Fire Marshal's Office.