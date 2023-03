Authorities say police responded around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a man in his 40s found in an alleyway.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg police is investigating the shooting death of a man who was found in an alleyway Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

