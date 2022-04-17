Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light

Authorities said alcohol and speed are factors in the Easter Sunday collision.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died after police say he failed to stop at a red light and collided with another car in Pinellas Park on Easter Sunday.

At around 2:45 p.m., Pinellas Park police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at 49th Street N. and 86th Avenue.

Based on the investigation, police believe Matthew Wade, 38, was headed southbound on 49th Street N. when he failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of 86th Avenue. At the same time, a driver making a left turn from 86th Avenue to travel north on 49th Street N. at a green light proceeded and collided with Wade, Pinellas Park police report.

When officers arrived, Pinellas Park Fire Department was transporting Wade to a local hospital. He later died due to the crash.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.