Police: Pedestrian dead after getting hit by car while standing in left-turn lane

LARGO, Fla. — A crash early Sunday morning left one pedestrian dead after standing in the roadway, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.

Largo Police Department officers were reportedly dispatched to the area of southbound 66th Street, just 400 feet north of 142nd Avenue N.

The initial investigation showed a man was in the roadway in the left turn lane when a car slammed into him, investigators say. Alcohol does not seem to have played a factor in the crash from the driver.

Largo Fire Rescue tried to perform life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died from the injuries at the scene, the release explains.

The roadway was shut down during the investigation, but is now open, the department reported.