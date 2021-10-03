Police: Pedestrian dead after getting hit by car while standing in left-turn lane

LARGO, Fla. — A crash early Sunday morning left one pedestrian dead after standing in the roadway, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Largo Police Department officers were reportedly dispatched to the area of southbound 66th Street, just 400 feet north of 142nd Avenue N.
The initial investigation showed a man was in the roadway in the left turn lane when a car slammed into him, investigators say. Alcohol does not seem to have played a factor in the crash from the driver.
Largo Fire Rescue tried to perform life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died from the injuries at the scene, the release explains.
The roadway was shut down during the investigation, but is now open, the department reported.
Any questions about this crash, contact Sgt. Mike Blickensdorf at 727-586-7469.