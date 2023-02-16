Driver killed in crash on US 27 in Polk County

The crash shut down the area of U.S. 27 and Fredrich Avenue for about four hours Wednesday morning.

DUNDEE, Fla. — Polk County authorities are investigating a crash that left one driver dead early Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Fredrick Avenue in Dundee, Florida.

One of the drivers in the crash, Leann Zayas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office reports. The Kissimmee woman was driving a gray 2022 Toyota Corolla.

A second driver and a passenger were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and then released, authorities say.

Traffic homicide investigators say the second driver in a Nissan Rogue was headed north on U.S. 27 while Zayas was driving west on Fredrick Avenue. Once Zayas attempted to turn right onto U.S. 27, she drove across the northbound lanes and into the path of the second driver's Nissan.

The Nissan hit the driver's side door of Zaya's car, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators make mention that there's a stop sign on Fredrick Avenue for drivers entering U.S. 27 lanes. At this time, speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office reports.