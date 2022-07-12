GoFundMe created for Haines City police officer injured by Polk deputy cruiser

Officer Brad Webster has a long road to recovery, organizers of the GoFundMe say.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department is rallying behind one of their police officers who was injured while responding to a call.

Officer Brad Webster responded to a domestic violence call when he was struck by a Polk County Sheriff's deputy cruiser by accident, according to authorities.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, July 7, one of their sergeants responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 27 in Davenport between a 15-year-old boy and his 18-year-old girlfriend who was seven months pregnant. Prior to the sergeant's arrival, "the suspect slapped the victim an undetermined number of times in the face and chest," according to the arrest record.

Authorities said the 15-year-old grabbed the young woman by her hair and pushed her against a wall before Sgt. Gaylord commanded the two to "separate."

The 15-year-old did not comply, the sheriff's office said, and a struggle ensued between Gaylord and the two teens to separate them. Gaylord would then use her taser to incapacitate the teen and his hands were placed behind his back.

Multiple agencies were called to respond, including Haines City Police Department. Webster was running across the parking lot to assist when a Polk County sheriff's deputy cruiser was turning a corner and struck Webster by accident.

The fundraiser was created to support Webster during his time of recovery as he'll lose out on overtime and details that help the officer make ends meet.

"Over the next several months he will be facing many hurdles on his road to recovery and we would like to be able to ease his mind as he works his way back to full duty," the GoFundMe says.

Haines City Police Department released a statement in regards to Webster's injury.

"When we hear a call that a fellow officer is involved in a violent situation, regardless if it is from another agency, we respond," the police department said. "We are also pleased that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged the suspect appropriately for the injury sustained by our officer."

The 15-year-old was placed under arrest and he is facing several charges, eight in total. Charges include aggravated battery, battery on a pregnant individual, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.