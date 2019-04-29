LAKELAND, Fla — One of Puerto Rico's top 10 most wanted was caught during what seemed to be an ordinary traffic stop in Polk County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 5 p.m. Sunday, a trooper parked along Poinciana Parkway and Lake Hatchineha Road near Kissimmee saw a Toyota 4Runner run a stop sign.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Luis Felipe Seguarra Berrios, 59, of Broward County.

When the trooper ran the ID through the system, he learned Berrios was wanted by Puerto Rico police for fraud.

He was one of Puerto Rico's 10 most wanted.

Berrios was arrested and charged with being a fugitive, as well as being cited for failing to obey a traffic control device. He is being held for extradition.

