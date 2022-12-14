Polk County first responder reunites with family after saving baby

The girl's mother said her daughter had a medical emergency and stopped breathing while on a Christmas parade float.

POLK CITY, Fla. — A Polk County first responder on Wednesday reunited with a couple that credits him for saving their 13-month-old daughter's life.

Kerstin Brower says her daughter Elena was riding a Grinch-themed float during a Christmas parade this month. Dustin Bovill was off-duty at the time and at the parade with his own family.

Brower says Elena had a medical emergency and stopped breathing. When Bovill saw what was happening, he jumped onto the moving float to help.

The off-dity first-responder was able to clear Elena's airway and she started to breathe again. She was then taken to the hospital.

"Her life is just getting started and he made sure it was going to continue," Brower said.

Brower and her family say they are extremely thankful for Bovill.

"He deserves all the recognition he deserves everything," the mother said.