POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot and killed a woman after responding to calls about a stolen Ford F-250 in the woods Monday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened in north Lakeland around 12:27 p.m Monday.

Deputies called to the scene say they told a woman believed to be in her early 20s to get out of the stolen truck to talk to them.

The woman then accelerated directly towards the two responding deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Both deputies shot at the woman driving towards them because they were in fear for their lives.

The woman died at the scene. Neither of the deputies were hurt.

Three other people saw the deputies telling the woman to stop and get out, the sheriff's office says. The witnesses say they saw the woman drive "aggressively" towards the deputies, saying she "had it floored."

The woman has a lengthy criminal history, including 14 felony charges, six misdemeanors, and four arrests. Some of her previous charges include burglary, stolen credit cards, fraud, petit theft, use of an anti-shopping device, and grand theft.

Four independent investigations will be performed, per sheriff's office protocol, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office homicide unit will perform an investigation. The two deputies involved will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigations.

The Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The woman's identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

