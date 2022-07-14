Power outages: 11,000+ without power in Hillsborough County

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Tampa Bay area bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents across Hillsborough County are without power Thursday night as strong storms rolled through the area.

Some neighbors even experienced lightning strikes that set two homes on fire. One in Valrico, and another home in South Tampa.

As of 10:50 p.m., Tampa Electric is reporting 11,193 outages for its customers. Duke Energy is reporting nearly 400 customers are without power in Pinellas County.

TECO has a live interactive map that is updated every five minutes to show outages in the area. Duke Energy also has a map for customers to check.