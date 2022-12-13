School board votes 4-1 to accept separation agreement with Sarasota superintendent

The decision comes after two weeks of discussions by the board.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The School Board of Sarasota County Public Schools voted to accept the separation agreement with the county's superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen, Tuesday evening.

The board of five members that voted 4-1 came to the conclusion after two weeks of discussion and hearing from the public just prior to the vote.

Asplen last week reached a separation deal with the school district after agreeing to separate from the district on Nov. 28, to avoid a potential firing. In a statement, Asplen said that there is no longer an effective relationship between himself and the school board.

Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen in a prior vote. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.

Prior to Tuesday's decision, the group, Support Our Schools, held a planned rally in front of the school board on the matter, supporting Asplen.

The superintendent was hired in July 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was expected to lead the district through the uncertainty of the health crisis and also heal morale after a sexual harassment scandal led to the previous superintendent's departure.