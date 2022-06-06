Convicted murderer accused of killing 2 women in Sarasota dies in jail

Authorities say a murder charge was being written for the death of another woman, but the cases against William Devonshire will not continue.

SARASOTA, Fla. — An inmate charged in the death of a woman along North Tamiami Trail and was linked to a second homicide has died, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced.

William Devonshire died over the weekend at the Sarasota County jail, police said in a statement Monday. The 52-year-old, who authorities earlier said had a lengthy criminal record — including a murder conviction, was taken to the hospital on May 17 and returned to jail on May 27 with hospice care, according to the sheriff's office.

It's believed Devonshire died from a medical-related illness, but an autopsy will attempt to determine the exact cause of death.

A news conference about Devonshire's death is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Devonshire was taken into custody on March 25 for trespassing and drug-related charges, though after his arrest, police say they had reason to charge him with murder for the death of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley. She was found dead on Feb. 25 near the Centennial Park boat ramp.

Devonshire voluntarily gave a mouth swab for DNA comparison on March 15, which later was found to be a match to Ripley's DNA, the department said.

In the statement Monday, the Sarasota Police Department says its investigators have "indisputable evidence" that connects Devonshire not only to Ripley's death but to another woman who was found dead in early March near the shore of Whitaker Bayou. Authorities have not provided her identity, citing protections under Marsy's Law.

"After analyzing the evidence in both homicides, we have determined that William Devonshire committed both crimes," Sarasota Police Captain Johnathan Todd said in a statement. "Our detectives were in the process of writing a probable cause affidavit charging Devonshire with the murder of the second female victim in March of this year when we learned of his death."

The State Attorney's Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit cannot continue to prosecute the case because of Devonshire's death, the department said.

Sarasota police around the time of the killings said they were investigating the two deaths as apparent homicides but were unable to release many details — a common tactic in such investigations. The women were found dead not far from each other on two different days in recent weeks.

Police had said they were still working on determining if Devonshire knew the two women or if the women knew each other. Friends who knew Ripley told 10 Tampa Bay that she would be there for everybody.

"Everybody loved Kelly, she was wonderful," said Victoria Austin, an unhoused resident of Sarasota who said Ripley was homeless, as well.