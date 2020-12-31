St. Pete Pier named runner-up for USA Today's Best New Attraction of 2020

The only other Florida attraction to land a nomination was the Classic Car Museum in St. Augustine.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — If you live in the Tampa Bay area and have gotten a chance to check out the new St. Pete Pier, you know how great it is.

Now, the whole world does. The pier was voted No. 2 on USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice list for the greatest new attractions of 2020. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado claimed the top spot. The results were posted at noon on Dec. 31.

Here's what USA Today had to say about the pier:

"This new attraction on the St. Petersburg waterfront offers 26 acres on the blue waters of Tampa Bay. The new pier features art installations, a marketplace, Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, playground, lawn areas, a fishing deck, bars and restaurants."

The only other Florida attraction to land a nomination was the Classic Car Museum in St. Augustine.

The St. Pete Pier opened in July after more than a half-decade of work.

