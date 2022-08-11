Tampa ranks No. 2 for most pet-friendly city, study shows

St. Petersburg ranks sixth on the list.

TAMPA, Fla — According to a new study, our furry friends have a safe space in the Tampa Bay area as Tampa and St. Petersburg ranked in the top 10 for most pet-friendly cities across the United States.

Out of 100 of the largest cities, Tampa is No. 2 and St. Petersburg follows in sixth for most pet-friendly cities, WalletHub found in a study. The top five cities include Scottsdale, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; St. Louis, Missouri; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The study looks at three key factors in creating the list: pet budget, pet health and wellness and outdoor pet-friendliness. Based on that, researchers dove into specific metrics like veterinary cost, dog and cat insurance, animal-friendly shops, pet businesses, dog parks, weather and a variety of many many others.

In the U.S., nearly 90.5 million households own pets and among them, Americans spent $123.6 billion on pet ownership costs in 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association.