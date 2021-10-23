Spokesperson: Police cruiser crashes while responding to over-turned car

The crash happened on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and North 29th Street.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa Police cruiser collided with another vehicle this afternoon at an intersection in the east part of the city, a spokesperson with the Tampa Police Department reports.

Tampa Police says their officer was responding with lights and siren to a priority call of an overturned vehicle when the crash happened.

The cruise and other car slammed into each other on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and North 29th Street.