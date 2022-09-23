Gas near you: Fuel is available across Tampa Bay area ahead of possible Ian impacts

See how you can track and report whether gas stations have fuel.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fuel availability across the Tampa Bay area remains OK in advance of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian into next week.

Gas stations from St. Petersburg to Tampa and across the greater region have gas available, according to GasBuddy as of Saturday. The price-tracking company’s “tracker” page shows most – if not all – stations have fuel and power, which is expected well ahead of the storm and with typical Florida weather.

Check-ins with gas stations in the area resulted in all operating as normal, with one South Tampa station only having premium gas available for some time.

GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan earlier tweeted the tool would be activated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday extended the state of emergency to the entire state and asked people to continue monitoring the latest forecast. This declaration, according to the order, allows the state access to emergency resources and support to deal with storm response.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” the governor said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management offered the following quick tips to be prepared: