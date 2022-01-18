Davenport man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — One Polk County man turned $20 into $1 million with a scratch-off from Publix.

Michael Martens, 41, of Davenport, claimed the top prize from the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Martens bought the lucky ticket from the Publix on Champions Gate Boulevard in Davenport. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.