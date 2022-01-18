Davenport man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

DAVENPORT, Fla. — One Polk County man turned $20 into $1 million with a scratch-off from Publix.
Michael Martens, 41, of Davenport, claimed the top prize from the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Martens bought the lucky ticket from the Publix on Champions Gate Boulevard in Davenport. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games account for about 75 percent of ticket sales and have generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the last fiscal year.