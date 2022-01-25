Plant City man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off

Joseph Bozeman said he plans to surprise his wife by walking in the house with the giant check.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One Hillsborough County man turned $5 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket he bought at the market.

Joseph Bozeman, 36, of Plant City, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the Florida Lottery's new 50X THE CASH game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me – I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!”

Bozeman bought the winning scratch-off from Walden Lake Food Mart in Plant City. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.