A 102-year-old woman is being evicted from her California home, so her landlord can move in his daughter, who is graduating law school, according to multiple reports.
Thelma Smith, a retired nonprofit group leader, is being forced out of her home of nearly 30 years, according to CBS Los Angeles. Most of her family has died, and her remaining relatives are on the East Coast. A fixed income makes it difficult to relocate.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the landlord is ending her month-to-month lease because his daughter is graduating from law school and needs a "principal place of residence."
“We know legally you can make her leave but 102? Would you kick out a 102-year-old woman?” a CBS Los Angeles reporter asked of the landlord, who responded by posing another question: “Would you take care of your child?”
Smith was told on March 8 that she must leave her single-family home by June 30, according to the Los Angeles Times.
