A 102-year-old woman is being evicted from her California home, so her landlord can move in his daughter, who is graduating law school, according to multiple reports.

Thelma Smith, a retired nonprofit group leader, is being forced out of her home of nearly 30 years, according to CBS Los Angeles . Most of her family has died, and her remaining relatives are on the East Coast. A fixed income makes it difficult to relocate.

According to the Los Angeles Times , the landlord is ending her month-to-month lease because his daughter is graduating from law school and needs a "principal place of residence."

“We know legally you can make her leave but 102? Would you kick out a 102-year-old woman?” a CBS Los Angeles reporter asked of the landlord, who responded by posing another question: “Would you take care of your child?”

Smith was told on March 8 that she must leave her single-family home by June 30, according to the Los Angeles Times .

