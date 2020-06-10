Gov. DeSantis extends voter registration deadline after online system crash may have stopped thousands from enrolling

The state said it would be working with law enforcement "to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Update: Florida governor extends voter registration deadline after the online system crash may have stopped thousands from enrolling.



Previous: Florida's secretary of state met with Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday after issues plagued the state's voter registration system Monday, which was the same day of the deadline to register for the 2020 general election.

Early Monday evening, some users reported the site loading slowly or not loading at all.

Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee on Monday blamed the problems on a "high volume" of people trying to use the site. As a result, the state increased capacity.

While Lee on Monday said the capacity issues only lasted about 15 minutes, some people reported not being able to access the site several hours after capacity was increased.

Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the only Democrat in the Florida Cabinet, called Monday's situation "unacceptable" and demanded the state resolve the problems.

“This morning I met with Governor DeSantis to brief him on the status of the online voter registration system and the challenges we encountered last night due to unprecedented volume and traffic to our website," Lee wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "We’re exploring all options to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability to register to vote and will work with our state and federal law-enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process. We will be issuing an update as soon as possible.”

It's unclear if that update would include an extension for people to register to vote.

It's not the first time the website has experienced issues.

Brad Ashwell, Florida state director with the voting rights group All Voting is Local, said Monday that his organization has been trying to work with the state since problems first arose in 2018, a year after the site was launched.

"We’ve been warning them this is likely to happen for several years, and they’ve had every opportunity to take precautions to prevent this from happening," Ashwell said.

“It’s unfortunate that voters are going to pay the price for lack of preparation by the state."

In addition to issues ahead of the registration deadline in 2018, Ashwell says they saw similar problems as recently as March ahead of the state's presidential preference primary.

Requests to work with the state, and even an offer to bring in an independent third-party to perform a "stress-test" on the system, have been ignored, Ashwell said.

“At this point, I think it’s reasonable to ask the governor to extend the deadline by at least 24 hours," he said.

"We're frustrated."

Florida Supervisors of Elections, chaired by Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer, has also asked Gov. DeSantis to extend the voter registration deadline to accommodate anyone who was unable to access the website on Oct. 5.

