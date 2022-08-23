Pasco County voters pass millage referendum to increase school employee salaries

Teachers could expect an average pay increase of approximately $4,000 yearly.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Voters across Pasco County passed a millage referendum to raise funds to increase school district employees' salaries. It's a similar referendum seen across other counties to help out school staff paychecks.

While school employees will see an increase in their wallets, it'll be coming out of Pasco County homeowners' pockets. Pasco County Schools says the better pay for employees will have a direct impact on students.

"Right now low pay and staffing shortages result in late buses and reduced bus service, and an over-reliance on substitute teachers," the school system says.

So what can homeowners expect to pay? It depends on the value of your home.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of property value. The district says that the county's median home value is about $325,000. After subtracting $25,000 due to the Florida homestead exemption, a millage increase of 1 mill costs the average homeowner about $300 annually or $25 a month.

At a $200,000 value, it costs about $175 annually or $14.58 a month.

This increase for employees includes teachers, bus drivers, teacher assistants, food service workers, transportation assistants, custodians, counselors, student nutrition services, school psychologists, social workers, maintenance workers, and other non-instructional support staff.

Teachers could expect to see an increase of about $4,000 annually. Non-instructional employees could see an increase of $1,700.

From here forward, the millage referendum will appear on the ballot every four years for renewal.