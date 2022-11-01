Biden to campaign for Crist on Tuesday in Florida

The president is scheduled to make an appearance at a reception for Crist in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Joe Biden is returning to Florida, this time to campaign for Democratic candidate Charlie Crist during his run for Florida governor, the White House said in a statement.

Biden is expected to touch down in the Sunshine State on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale and participate in a reception for Crist.

Crist is currently running against Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist, who resigned his seat in the U.S. House, previously served one term as governor. He was a Republican then, later switching to the Democratic party before becoming a U.S. Representative.

Few details about the president's upcoming campaign stop have been announced at this time. Earlier this month, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Orlando to join both Crist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Chief Val Demings for a campaign event.

DeSantis and Crist faced off in their only televised debate before Election Day on Monday, Oct. 24. DeSantis fiercely defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his focus on divisive cultural issues, as Crist accused his Republican rival of being distracted by his national political ambitions.