Meet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife and kids

The Florida governor is expected to announce his 2024 run for president on Wednesday night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been making national headlines ahead of the anticipated launch of his presidential campaign on Wednesday night.

While we here in the Sunshine State may know of Florida's first lady and the rest of the DeSantis family, people across the country may not be as familiar.

Here are the members of the DeSantis family.

The former Jacksonville TV news reporter and anchor married Ron DeSantis in 2009 at Disney World.

She announced in October 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was undergoing treatment. Since being declared "cancer-free" in 2022, the first lady has launched several cancer-related initiatives throughout the state, including in the Tampa Bay area.

Casey DeSantis spearheaded fundraising for the Florida Disaster Fund after Hurricane Ian caused devastation across the state. She has also been involved in statewide initiatives for children and families, mental health and economic independence.

DeSantis' kids

Gov. DeSantis and his wife are parents to three young children – Madison, Mason and Mamie.

Madison was born in 2016, Mason in 2018 and Mamie in 2020.

All three children have appeared with the governor and the first lady at several events and news conferences since DeSantis took office in 2019

After months of speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally launch his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night on a platform called Twitter Spaces.