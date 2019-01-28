Passionate about marijuana? The Sunshine State has the job for you.

Florida is looking to hire a director of cannabis.

And, the state is willing to pay up to $120,000 a year -- at least according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The newspaper says Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is creating the job, which will be geared toward developing the state's hemp industry and implementing rules on edible medical marijuana.

Fried was previously a lobbyist for the medical marijuana industry.

As of last week, eleven people had already applied, according to Florida Politics.

Click here to reach the state's website.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.