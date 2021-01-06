Can fertilizer bans help ease Tampa Bay's red tide woes?

Leaders across the bay area are discussing extending the ban beyond Florida's rainy season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from June 2021.

In recent weeks, cities around the Tampa Bay area have been scrambling to combat the impacts red tide has had on the region's waterways.

On top of the smell of rotting fish keeping tourists away from beaches across the coast, 1,208 tons of dead sea life have been removed from Pinellas County alone.

The situation has gotten so bad that St. Petersburg city council members have asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency.

Council members also called on Pinellas County to extend its fertilizer ban beyond Florida's rainy season, something commissioners across the bay in Hillsborough County are considering as well.

Between June 1 and Sept. 30, fertilizer use is banned in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as the city of Tampa. Hillsborough does not have a ban.

However, County Commissioner Mariella Smith is pushing to create an ordinance that's a little more stringent than neighboring municipalities.

Smith would like to see Hillsborough ban fertilizer use from June 1 first all the way to the end of hurricane season, which would be Nov. 30.

"It’s something small we can each do," she said. "If we each do our little piece we can make a difference in our little corner of the world."

The reason for the bans is during the summer months, the state sees an increase in rainfall. That can cause nutrients found within fertilizers to wash into storm drains which flow into creeks, lakes, Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Those nutrients fuel the red tide organism, Karenia Brevis, and could lead to the massive blooms much of the bay is seeing now.

Maya Burke, assistant director of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, says the number one nutrient pollutant found in the bay is nitrogen, which fertilizers contain a lot of.

"Fertilizer ordinances are one tool that we have to control the nutrient pollution that we all can contribute to," she says.

Many people may be pointing the finger at the former Piney Point phosphate mine for the recent red tide conditions. In April, more than 200-million gallons of nutrient-rich wastewater was dumped into Tampa Bay in order to avoid flooding neighboring homes.

And while scientists have not made a formal connection, Burke says a majority of research shows, year in and year out, it's our own actions that contribute to nutrient pollution in the bay.

According to Burke, more than 60 percent of the nitrogen pollution Tampa Bay sees comes from "non-point" sources, which include excess fertilizer used in agriculture and neighborhoods.

But, the ban on fertilizer use can only go so far.

Florida has a law in the books that doesn't allow municipalities to ban the sale of fertilizers. The city of Tampa has such a rule, but it was grandfathered in when Florida passed its law.

So, the responsibility lies mainly on individual people.

"If we do a better job of controlling [fertilizer] pollution, that can make it so when we do have these red tides, which occur naturally, we don't make them worse because we've done these bad things in our yards," Burke says.