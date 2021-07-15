What are the symptoms red tide is affecting you?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat can be some of the human symptoms from the toxins of red tide.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We have been seeing the effects of red tide largely in marine life with 676 tons of dead sea life being collected in Pinellas County alone, but what about when it comes to the impact on humans?

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they know little about about how red tide affects people. They're curious about how swimming in red tide waters or breathing nearby air might impact the body.

But based on unscientific evidence, the CDC found people who do happen to inhale or swim in brevetoxins that are dispersed in the air may experience the following:

Irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat

Coughing

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Symptoms are more critical for people who have respiratory illnesses like asthma.

Tingling of the fingers and toes are some neurologic symptoms sometimes noted by people who eat shellfish contaminated by red tide.

The Florida Department of Health says symptoms in humans are usually temporary. Wearing a particle filter mask or trying over-the-counter antihistamines may decrease your symptoms.