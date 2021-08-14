WATCH LIVE: Funeral held Saturday for former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden

The legendary 91-year-old coach died Sunday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The funeral for legendary former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden is being held Saturday in Tallahassee.

The service began at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. A live stream of the service is on the Seminoles website and right here on 10 Tampa Bay's website and YouTube.

Bowden died Sunday, Aug. 8, at the age of 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was laid in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum Friday to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

Bowden in July said he was "at peace" with his diagnosis, saying in a statement, "I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come."

The legendary coach also was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020. The Tallahassee Democrat says his health had deteriorated since he was hospitalized for the virus.

In April, Bowden was honored with the Florida Medal of Freedom at DeSantis' mansion. In addition to the awarded medal, the governor declared April 7 as Bobby Bowden Day in Florida.

"In 1976, football in the state of Florida changed forever when Coach Bowden showed up in Tallahassee," DeSantis said.

Bowden coached Florida State University for 34 years from 1976-2009 and is second on the major college victories list, according to ESPN.

During his time coaching the Seminoles, he led the team to two national championships, 12 ACC championships, and 14 consecutive seasons listed in the Associated Press' Top Five, according to FSU. The university says he also coached two Heisman Trophy winners and a Rhodes Scholar.