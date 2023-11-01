Children get free Busch Gardens, SeaWorld admission all 2023 with Preschool Card

For Florida residents with young children, there is now one fewer ticket to buy when you purchase a Preschool Card.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the families with children 5 and under who want to have fun, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering free admission all 2023.

Here's a breakdown of how it works:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Children ages 5 and under can enjoy free admission to the theme park along with Adventure Island throughout all of 2023 with the Preschool Card.

Registration for the Preschool Card ends on Feb. 26 and families need to visit the parks by March 13 to activate the deal. Once activated, the Preschool Card is valid for admission all year until Dec. 31, 2023.

"There’s never been a cooler time to be a kid!" theme park officials said online.

For more information specifically about Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, click here.

SeaWorld Orlando

Children ages 5 and under can enjoy free admission to the water theme park along with Aquatica Orlando throughout all of 2023 with the Preschool Card.

Registration for the Preschool Card ends on Feb. 3 and families need to visit the parks by Feb. 28 to activate the deal. Once activated, the Preschool Card is valid for admission all year until Dec. 31, 2023.

This deal is not available at the park front gate – registration has to be done online.

For more information specifically about SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando, click here.

And for anyone planning on purchasing the Preschool Card, there are some new additions to each theme park to look forward to this year.

The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride is set to open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in spring 2023.

There will also be an all-new taproom that will serve guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more. Spring Taproom is set to replace Garden Gate Café in early January.

Over in Orlando, SeaWorld is planning on opening "The Surf Coaster" which will have guests ride the waves as they shoot 110 feet in the air on this first-of-its-kind coaster. An "inventive harness" will keep you secure while this extreme thrill ride takes you up to 60 miles per hour.

The coaster is set to launch in spring 2023.

10 Tampa Bay's Andrea Chu contributed to this report.